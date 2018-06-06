Of Course The 'Queer Eye' Guys Visited A Town Called Yass

The “Queer Eye” team reportedly visited the New South Wales town to makeover a local pub, according to the Yass Tribune.

And in conjunction with their visit, billboards with the star’s faces have been erected on the Barton Highway just outside of the town. The Canberra Times reported they’re “thanking people for visiting the NSW country town, population 6,500.”

Many on social media have had a lot to say about the visit:

WAIT ARE THE QUEER EYE GUYS GOING TO YASS JUST TO GET A PICTURE IN FRONT OF THE SIGN??????? IM CRY — sarahj💗💜💙 (@nonaearp) June 5, 2018

Thanks Queer Eye guys, but Yass already has an iconic billboard pic.twitter.com/hZbC62T0Fb — Rob Stott (@Rob_Stott) June 6, 2018

the best thing about the queer eye people being in yass is all the paragraphs like these in news stories that sound like they were written by aliens https://t.co/7lxwGe1BxA pic.twitter.com/6UabMUmxEr — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) June 6, 2018

Netflix really flew the queer eye guys out here so they could make a Yass Queen! joke huh — becca (@bvrcoe) June 5, 2018

I’m in Yass where th @QueerEye guys are filming today and I’ve honestly never met people who are less interested than the locals. @abccanberra pic.twitter.com/Amv8TKrdw9 — Jamie Travers (@JamieTravers) June 6, 2018

Queer Eye men are apparently heading to Yass NSW. Is there an avocado plantation there that I’m not aware of? pic.twitter.com/VrydgSA8Cb — Adam Valentine (@Adam86Valentine) June 5, 2018

Update: I feel so blessed right now. pic.twitter.com/g5QWbNt9NH — Grace (@gracemuow) June 5, 2018

"The @QueerEye guys have flown all the way to Australia to film in the town of Yass. "

me, who lived near yass for most of their life: I don't get it — it was me, fio (@bugarally_) June 6, 2018

It would be absolutely fitting if the Queer Eye guys have decided that they will tackle bigotry all over the world from their new global HQ in Yass. — Sam Rodgers (@anoddgeography) June 6, 2018

The guys arrived in Canberra on Tuesday morning and have been sharing photos on social media of their time down under.