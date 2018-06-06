Of Course The 'Queer Eye' Guys Visited A Town Called Yass

It appears the town of Yass, Australia, said “yes!” to Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness this week.
The “Queer Eye” team reportedly visited the New South Wales town to makeover a local pub, according to the Yass Tribune.
And in conjunction with their visit, billboards with the star’s faces have been erected on the Barton Highway just outside of the town. The Canberra Times reported they’re “thanking people for visiting the NSW country town, population 6,500.”
Many on social media have had a lot to say about the visit:
The guys arrived in Canberra on Tuesday morning and have been sharing photos on social media of their time down under.
If you’re unfamiliar with the word “yass,” you can read more about it here. If you’re anxiously waiting for Season 2 of “Queer Eye” to drop on Netflix on June 24, you can join us in rewatching Season 1.