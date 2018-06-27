Officer in Antwon Rose Shooting Charged With Homicide

The suburban Pittsburgh police officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose was charged Wednesday with criminal homicide.

East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld shot Rose, who was unarmed, three times, including once in the back, on June 19 as the teen fled a car that had been stopped by police, according to the criminal complaint filed against the officer. Rosfeld had been sworn into the police department just hours earlier.

Rosfeld surrendered Wednesday after the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office filed the charge against him, reported NBC News. He was released on bond, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“The Rose Family views the filing of criminal homicide charges with guarded optimism,” Fred and Monte Rabner, Rose’s family attorneys, said in a statement. “There is a long road ahead to a conviction and proper sentencing which is the only thing we will accept as justice.”

Rosfeld, 30, has been on administrative leave since the shooting. He has worked for several police forces in the past, but was sworn into the East Pittsburgh Police Department just hours before the shooting.

Police had pulled over the vehicle in which Rose was a passenger on suspicion that it was connected with an earlier shooting. As the driver was taken into custody, Rose and another passenger got out and attempted to run away. Rose was shot dead. Zaijuan Hester, 17, remained at large until his arrest on Monday.

Rose was a rising senior and honors student at Woodlands Hills High School in Pittsburgh. His killing has triggered protests across the Pittsburgh area. Hundreds took to the streets Tuesday to demand justice for Rose, one of numerous unarmed black teenagers killed by police in recent years.