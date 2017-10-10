U.S. NEWS
10/10/2017 07:24 pm ET

Oh, Hey, Ohio! HuffPost’s Listen To America Tour Stops In Akron

Check out what we did in Akron!

By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

During the fourth week of Listen to AmericaHuffPost’s 25-city tour around the U.S., we stopped in Akron, Ohio.

The Ohio city is full of surprises. In addition to being the “rubber capital of the world,” it’s where the hamburger was supposedly invented, the hometown of NBA great LeBron James, and, during the 1940s and 1950s, it boasted the “jazz corridor” of the Midwest.

HuffPost is hitting the road this fall to interview people about their hopes, dreams, fears ― and what it means to be American today.

Visitors might want to take in Akron’s lively nighttime scene, which flourishes in its Historic Arts District, or head on over to Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the 11th-most-visited national park in the country. HuffPost spent some time in Cascade Plaza talking to locals and enjoying the Akronites’ kindness.

Here’s what our time in Ohio looked like:  

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus parks in front of the Akron Civic Theater in Ohio during "Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip." The news outlet will visit more than 20 cities on its tour across the country.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Akronites sign up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, right, is interviewed by Jo Confino on the HuffPost bus.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Lilly and Rory Owen wait for their owner to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The 85-mile Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail winds through the northern Ohio city.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Hannah Wile signs up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People check out the HuffPost activation site in Cascade Plaza.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Scenes from along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Zac Kohl and Rob Moore sign up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Zac Kohl of Citizens Akron, left, Ace Epps of Akron BMe Community, HuffPost's Isabella Carapella and Denny Wilson of FI Community Housing take a selfie.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost associate producer Susannah Gruder plays a game of cornhole.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost tour bus sits in Cascade Plaza during HuffPost's visit to Akron, Ohio.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Cascade Plaza, created in the 1960s, includes walkways, open spaces and sculptures.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Canada geese along the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost interactive designer and multimedia producer Isabella Carapella and Michael Pace of Michael Pace Interactive conduct an interview.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The historic Akron Civic Theater downtown.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail winds past downtown.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Andrew Meyer of Akron Children's Hospital speaks during the "Building a New Vision for Downtown Akron" event at the Akron Art Museum on Oct. 2.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jim Allen asks questions of Dr. Andrew Meyer and panelists -- Deputy Mayor Marco Sommerville, Kyle Kutuchief of the Knight Foundation, Akron Director of Planning and Urban Development Jason Segedy and Akron Beacon Journal Metro Editor Cheryl Powell -- during the "Building a New Vision for Downtown Akron" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Moderator Andrew Meyer speaks to panelists Marco Sommerville, Kyle Kutuchief, Jason Segedy and Cheryl Powell during the "Building a New Vision for Downtown Akron" event at the Akron Art Museum.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The Knight Foundation's Akron program director, Kyle Kutuchief, speaks during the "Building a New Vision for Downtown Akron" event.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The Akron skyline on Oct. 1.
 

Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
