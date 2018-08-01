Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Placed On Administrative Leave

Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer has been placed on administrative leave amid reports he knew of a 2015 domestic abuse incident involving a former Buckeyes staff member.

College football reporter Brett McMurphy published a piece on his Facebook account Wednesday about former OSU assistant coach Zach Smith and his then-wife, Courtney Smith. The report featured screenshots of text messages between Courtney Smith and several coach’s wives indicating Meyer’s knowledge of the situation.

Hours later, the Bleacher Report and the Athletic reported Ohio State plans to investigate the allegations while playing Meyer on leave.

Ohio State is doing an investigation into the allegations and Urban Meyer has been put on paid administrative leave. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) August 1, 2018

Meyer told reporters last week at the Big Ten Media Day event in Chicago that he was aware of a 2009 incident involving Zach Smith, but was told “that what was reported wasn’t what actually happened.” The Buckeyes coach also said he didn’t know about any similar incidents from 2015 prior to addressing the media.

“I got a text late last night that something happened in 2015, and there was nothing,” Meyers told reporters. “Once again, I don’t know who creates a story like that.”

Courtney Smith told sports network Stadium in a sit-down interview on Wednesday that she told other wives, including Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, about the alleged physical abuse in 2015.

″I told Shelley,” Courtney Smith told Stadium. “I sent her some pictures. I spoke to her on the phone ... Shelley said she was going to have to tell Urban. I said, ‘That’s fine. You should tell Urban.’”

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Urban Meyer assistant Zach Smith's ex-wife, Courtney Smith, opens up about reported domestic violence and what she believes Meyer knew. pic.twitter.com/dNWA9x2F4y — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 1, 2018