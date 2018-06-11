The women of Old Hollywood somehow managed to look glamorous wherever they were, including the beach. And it’s not their hair and makeup we’re talking about ― though both were always impeccably done ― it’s their swimsuits.
For the women of cinema’s golden age, one-piece swimsuits were extremely popular. These usually featured flattering sweetheart necklines, ruching throughout the body and low-cut leg openings, and sometimes came in fun prints. Around the 1940s, stars like Rita Hayworth and Ava Gardner wore two-pieces, with high-waisted, full-coverage bottoms and structured halter tops. (The bikini as we know it ― low-rise bottoms with higher-cut leg openings and a more bra-like top ― was introduced to the U.S. in 1946, Slate notes.)
There’s something about vintage swimsuits that just screams “bombshell.” Sure, they provided more coverage than the itsy-bitsy, teenie-weenie bikinis favored by Instagram “it” girls and models these days, but they’re no less sexy.
Unsurprisingly, considering everything old becomes new again, vintage swimsuits have clearly inspired a number of current retailers and brands, most notably ModCloth and Lisa Marie Fernandez.
As you prepare to hit the beach, pool, roof, balcony or even your fire escape this summer to soak up the sun’s rays (while wearing SPF, obviously), look to these Old Hollywood stars for all the swimwear inspiration you need. And always remember: The only thing you need to have a “bikini body” is a bikini, or any swimsuit, and a body.