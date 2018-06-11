The women of Old Hollywood somehow managed to look glamorous wherever they were, including the beach. And it’s not their hair and makeup we’re talking about ― though both were always impeccably done ― it’s their swimsuits.

For the women of cinema’s golden age, one-piece swimsuits were extremely popular. These usually featured flattering sweetheart necklines, ruching throughout the body and low-cut leg openings, and sometimes came in fun prints. Around the 1940s, stars like Rita Hayworth and Ava Gardner wore two-pieces, with high-waisted, full-coverage bottoms and structured halter tops. (The bikini as we know it ― low-rise bottoms with higher-cut leg openings and a more bra-like top ― was introduced to the U.S. in 1946, Slate notes.)

There’s something about vintage swimsuits that just screams “bombshell.” Sure, they provided more coverage than the itsy-bitsy, teenie-weenie bikinis favored by Instagram “it” girls and models these days, but they’re no less sexy.

Unsurprisingly, considering everything old becomes new again, vintage swimsuits have clearly inspired a number of current retailers and brands, most notably ModCloth and Lisa Marie Fernandez.

As you prepare to hit the beach, pool, roof, balcony or even your fire escape this summer to soak up the sun’s rays (while wearing SPF, obviously), look to these Old Hollywood stars for all the swimwear inspiration you need. And always remember: The only thing you need to have a “bikini body” is a bikini, or any swimsuit, and a body.

Marilyn Monroe George Rinhart via Getty Images Enjoying the waves at the beach sometime in 1955.

Lucille Ball Bettmann via Getty Images Wearing a strapless swimsuit in "Best Foot Forward," circa 1943.

Barbara Stanwyck Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images Reclining on a diving board in 1945.

Esther Williams NBC via Getty Images In a swimsuit during "The Esther Williams Aqua Special" in 1956.

Dorothy Dandridge Bettmann via Getty Images Relaxing in the sunshine on the French Riviera as she prepares for a swim in 1957.

Sophia Loren Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images On a motor boat in the mid-1960s.

Bette Davis Bettmann via Getty Images Posing for a photo on the beach in California in 1933.

Elizabeth Taylor Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images Wearing a one-piece leopard print swimsuit, circa 1955.

Elizabeth Taylor (again!) Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images On the set of the 1959 movie "Suddenly Last Summer."

Grace Kelly Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Among deckchairs and sunshades in the Cote d'Azur in 1955.

Lauren Bacall Bettmann via Getty Images On set of the 1957 film "Designing Woman."

Marilyn Monroe Hulton Archive via Getty Images In a strapless bathing suit and high heels, circa 1951.

Rita Moreno Archive Photos via Getty Images Posing on a balcony in a striking orange swimsuit sometime 1961.

Jean Harlow General Photographic Agency via Getty Images Exercising with weighted pulleys on a patio, circa 1933.

Rita Hayworth Bob Landry via Getty Images Taking a bite out of a hamburger as she sunbathes in a white two-piece bathing suit, circa 1941.

Ava Gardner Eric Carpenter via Getty Images Flashing a big grin while modeling a stylish swimsuit on the beach in 1943.

Ginger Rogers John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images Rubbing sun lotion onto her legs before sunbathing in 1936.

Natalie Wood Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images Posing by a pool in a one-piece swimsuit, around 1965.

Norma Shearer FPG via Getty Images By the swimming pool of her Hollywood home some time in 1930.

Gina Lollobrigida Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Posing in swimsuit in a recreational park in Rome, 1949.

Jean Simmons Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images Wearing a print pattern swimsuit, circa 1960.

Veronica Lake Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images Lounging by the pool in a red-and-white striped swimsuit, around 1945.

Anne Baxter Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Wearing a strapless bikini top and matching bottoms, circa 1950s.

Alice White Margaret Chute via Getty Images Practicing her aquaplaning techniques, sometime in 1928.

Janet Leigh Pictorial Parade via Getty Images Wearing a purple bathing suit in the 1950s.

Here are a few vintage-inspired swimsuit options you can get for yourself: