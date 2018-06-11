STYLE & BEAUTY
These Old-Hollywood Bombshells Have All The Vintage Swimwear Inspiration You Need

We've already taken notes.
The women of Old Hollywood somehow managed to look glamorous wherever they were, including the beach. And it’s not their hair and makeup we’re talking about ― though both were always impeccably done ― it’s their swimsuits.

For the women of cinema’s golden age, one-piece swimsuits were extremely popular. These usually featured flattering sweetheart necklines, ruching throughout the body and low-cut leg openings, and sometimes came in fun prints. Around the 1940s, stars like Rita Hayworth and Ava Gardner wore two-pieces, with high-waisted, full-coverage bottoms and structured halter tops. (The bikini as we know it ― low-rise bottoms with higher-cut leg openings and a more bra-like top ― was introduced to the U.S. in 1946, Slate notes.) 

There’s something about vintage swimsuits that just screams “bombshell.” Sure, they provided more coverage than the itsy-bitsy, teenie-weenie bikinis favored by Instagram “it” girls and models these days, but they’re no less sexy. 

Unsurprisingly, considering everything old becomes new again, vintage swimsuits have clearly inspired a number of current retailers and brands, most notably ModCloth and Lisa Marie Fernandez

As you prepare to hit the beach, pool, roof, balcony or even your fire escape this summer to soak up the sun’s rays (while wearing SPF, obviously), look to these Old Hollywood stars for all the swimwear inspiration you need. And always remember: The only thing you need to have a “bikini body” is a bikini, or any swimsuit, and a body.  

  • Marilyn Monroe
    Enjoying the waves at the beach&nbsp;sometime in 1955.
    George Rinhart via Getty Images
  • Lucille Ball
    Wearing a strapless swimsuit in "Best Foot Forward," circa 1943.
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • Barbara Stanwyck
    Reclining on a diving board in 1945.&nbsp;
    Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
  • Esther Williams
    In a swimsuit during "The Esther Williams Aqua Special" in 1956.
    NBC via Getty Images
  • Dorothy Dandridge
    Relaxing in the sunshine on the French Riviera as she prepares for a swim in 1957.
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • Sophia Loren
    On a motor boat in the mid-1960s.
    Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
  • Bette Davis
    Posing for a photo on the beach in California in 1933.
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • Elizabeth Taylor
    Wearing a one-piece leopard print swimsuit, circa 1955.
    Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
  • Elizabeth Taylor (again!)
    On&nbsp;the set of the 1959 movie "Suddenly Last Summer."&nbsp;
    Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images
  • Grace Kelly
    Among deckchairs and sunshades in the Cote d'Azur in 1955.
    Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
  • Lauren Bacall
    On set of the 1957 film "Designing Woman."&nbsp;
    Bettmann via Getty Images
  • Marilyn Monroe
    In a strapless bathing suit and high heels, circa 1951.
    Hulton Archive via Getty Images
  • Rita Moreno
    Posing on a balcony&nbsp;in a striking orange swimsuit&nbsp;sometime&nbsp;1961.
    Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Jean Harlow
    Exercising with weighted pulleys on a patio, circa 1933.
    General Photographic Agency via Getty Images
  • Rita Hayworth
    Taking a bite out of a hamburger as she sunbathes in a white two-piece bathing suit, circa 1941.
    Bob Landry via Getty Images
  • Ava Gardner
    Flashing a big grin&nbsp;while modeling a stylish swimsuit on the beach in 1943.
    Eric Carpenter via Getty Images
  • Ginger Rogers
    Rubbing sun lotion onto her legs before sunbathing&nbsp;in 1936.
    John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images
  • Natalie Wood
    Posing by a pool in a one-piece swimsuit, around 1965.
    Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
  • Norma Shearer
    By the swimming pool of her Hollywood home&nbsp;some time in 1930.
    FPG via Getty Images
  • Gina Lollobrigida
    Posing in swimsuit in a recreational&nbsp;park in Rome, 1949.
    Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
  • Jean Simmons
    Wearing a print pattern swimsuit, circa 1960.
    Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
  • Veronica Lake
    Lounging by the pool in a red-and-white striped swimsuit, around 1945.
    Silver Screen Collection via Getty Images
  • Anne Baxter
    Wearing a strapless bikini top and matching bottoms, circa 1950s.
    Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
  • Alice White
    Practicing her aquaplaning techniques,&nbsp;sometime in 1928.
    Margaret Chute via Getty Images
  • Janet Leigh
    Wearing a purple bathing suit in the 1950s.
    Pictorial Parade via Getty Images
Here are a few vintage-inspired swimsuit options you can get for yourself: 

Vintage-Inspired Swimwear
