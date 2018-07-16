See Olivia Colman As Queen Elizabeth In 'The Crown'

It’s tea time for “The Crown’s” new Queen Elizabeth II.
Netflix on Sunday released the first image of Olivia Colman as the long-reigning monarch in the popular series. Colman, 44, is replacing Claire Foy in “The Crown” as the queen gets older ― for Season 3 and Season 4.
“The Night Manager” actress looks at home in the part having a cup of tea. The image alone makes us want to bow or curtsey.
Colman has some big shoes to fill. Foy earned an Emmy nomination for the role ― one of 13 nods the show received. Foy also won a Golden Globe.
Filming is underway, with Tobias Menzies playing Prince Philip. The third season is expected to bow in 2019.
According to Deadline, the new season starts at 1963 and includes the emergence of the Beatles and England hosting ― and winning ― the World Cup in 1966.