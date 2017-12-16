TV Agent Olivia Metzger Is Parting Ways With The Creative Artists Agency

Television agent Olivia Metzger is parting ways with the Creative Artists Agency, HuffPost has learned. Metzger represents, among others, newly appointed “CBS Evening News” anchor Jeff Glor, “Today” show co-host Hoda Kotb, CNN’s Poppy Harlow, NBC White House correspondent Kristen Welker, NBC host Jenna Bush Hager, NBC/MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin and MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle.

Metzger also represents top Fox News hosts including Martha MacCallum, Harris Faulkner, Shannon Bream and “Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt. Along with on-air talent, Metzger represents news executives and producers like Ryan Kadro, executive producer of “CBS This Morning,” and Rashida Jones, senior vice president of specials at NBC News and MSNBC.

Metzger, according to two sources, plans to continue representing clients whether she ends up going to another agency or starting her own firm. She recently informed CAA that she was planning on leaving, according to three sources.

Glor and Welker confirmed to HuffPost that they are staying with Metzger. Melvin, who is on a short list to replace fired “Today” show co-host Matt Lauer, said he is going to say with Metzger no matter where she ends up. “She’s been my agent for more than a decade and I’ve known her longer than that,” he told HuffPost. “She’s great at what she does, but more importantly, she’s a stand-up person.”

Metzger joined CAA in 2009 after a long stint at NBC, where she last served as vice president of talent recruitment and development.

Metzger could not be reached for comment Saturday. A spokeswoman for CAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.