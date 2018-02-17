SPORTS
02/17/2018 04:10 am ET

Olympic Figure Skater Cosplays Jaime Lannister For 'Game Of Thrones' Routine

"We need to give him every medal."

By Lee Moran
MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images
Germany's Paul Fentz performed to music from "Game of Thrones" for his free skating routine.

When you skate to music from “Game of Thrones,” you win or you lose.

Germany’s Paul Fentz failed to wow the judges in the men’s free skating event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday.

But his channeling of Jaime Lannister ― complete with a gold arm ― saw him win an army of new fans on social media:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Game Of Thrones Winter Olympics Pyeongchang Jaime Lannister
Olympic Figure Skater Cosplays Jaime Lannister For 'Game Of Thrones' Routine

CONVERSATIONS