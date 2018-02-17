Olympic Figure Skater Cosplays Jaime Lannister For 'Game Of Thrones' Routine

When you skate to music from “Game of Thrones,” you win or you lose.
Germany’s Paul Fentz failed to wow the judges in the men’s free skating event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday.
A Lannister always pays his debts. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/SHmdiMjlcU— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2018
But his channeling of Jaime Lannister ― complete with a gold arm ― saw him win an army of new fans on social media:
The German ice skater cosplaying Jaime Lannister and dancing to the Game of Thrones theme wins a gold medal at life.— Kate Kastelein (@mommyk8) February 17, 2018
THE GERMAN SKATER IS SKATING TO THE GAME OF THRONES SCORE! Nerding out hard. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#Olympics#TeamGermany@GameOfThrones#FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/r0mbFZBlAE— A.dot.Hay (@lexaEhayes713) February 17, 2018
Honestly wouldn’t have cared if this guy skating to a piano cover of the game of thrones theme song fell every 3 seconds, we need to give him every medal. #pyeongchang2018— Monica Bridgelall (@mbridgelall) February 17, 2018
#Olympics #FigureSkating SOMEONE IS SKATING TO GAME OF THRONES!!! WHY DOESN'T EVERYONE DO THIS!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/Fgu22twhqn— Jen Kempe (@JKMemeQueen) February 17, 2018
Game of Thrones music to Olympics Figure Skating? I love it. All we need is Khaleesi flying in on one of her dragons. Or better yet, the Night King refreezing the ice with his night dragon.— Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) February 17, 2018
This German figure skater is doing his routine to a Game of Thrones soundtrack. The commentators are making Game of Thrones references. And I am here for it.— Dwight Burnham (@DwightBurnham) February 17, 2018
Watching Men's Figure Skating on TV here and then German man is skating to the theme song of #GameOfThrones and wearing a costume that matches the music. Pretty smart. #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics— Sen. Brant Feldman (@AGMSports) February 17, 2018
This dude is skating to music from #GameofThrones with a costume as homage to Jamie Lannister and my heart is happy right now #getit #Olympics2018 pic.twitter.com/VRHHSSyPiM— Crys Hodgens ✌🏻🖤 (@thehodgenator) February 17, 2018
I am always in favor of Game if Thrones at all times, but during a figure skating routine? So. Into. It.— Jessica Estepa (@jmestepa) February 17, 2018
Paul Fentz skated to Game of Thrones music, dressed as Jaime Lannister and wore a red sleeve to signify the character's hand being cut off. #Olympics pic.twitter.com/tjtM2YEc9z— Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 17, 2018
Germany’s ice skater is performing to the Game of Thrones soundtrack and I’m HERE. FOR. IT.— Johnny Hohenstein (@JohnnyHOH) February 17, 2018
This German Game of Thrones skater 😂😂 he needed some blood and destruction (and maybe a dragon) in that performance #WinterOlympics2018 #mensfreeskate #GoT— sarah (@smb874) February 17, 2018
I cannot handle right now the figure skater skating to game of thrones music in the knock off halloween costume with a freaking gold hand. Lord help me.— Steph McAlary (@stephaniebeann) February 17, 2018
Alright. The skater from Germany that skated to Game of Thrones and was Jaime Lanister is pretty cool. #Olympics— Veronica Schoenrock (@missVrock) February 17, 2018
aww I thought the german skater would pretend to die at the end cause he was skating to Game of Thrones soundtrack lol— Mari 🌻 @ BotW (@mycchan) February 17, 2018