Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Gives Tearful Interview About Late Grandfather

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn teared up while speaking of her beloved late grandfather during a news conference Friday in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Don Kildow, 88, died in November. A skier himself, Kildow is one of the reasons Vonn took up the sport. He served in the Korean War with the Army Corps of Engineers.
“I miss him so much,” said Vonn, who has posted often about her grandfather on Instagram lately.
The 33-year-old two-time medal winner ― one gold and one bronze ― is set to compete in her fourth Winter Olympics this month in South Korea. She missed the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, because of an injured knee.
Vonn, who says this will be her final appearance in the Olympics, will compete in three events at this year’s games: downhill, super-giant slalom and combined events.
“I know he’s watching and I know he’s gonna help me,” she said. “And I’m gonna win for him.”