Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Gives Tearful Interview About Late Grandfather

Dear Grandpa, I still can’t believe you’re gone. No words can describe how much you mean to me and how much i love you. I wish i had more time with you but i will cherish the memories we had. You taught me to be tough, to be kind, and above all, to ski fast. Now, every time i ski down the mountain I know you’ll be there with me. I’m proud to be your granddaughter and I will think of you always. I will race for you in Korea and I will try as hard as I can to win for you. Please look out for me. I love you Grandpa. Lindsey

A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:11pm PST