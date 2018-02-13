Olympic Snowboarder Protests Meek Mill's Imprisonment In Unusual Way

A Slovenian snowboarder has imprisoned musician Meek Mill’s back.

With TV cameras trained on Tit Stante during halfpipe qualifying at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday, the athlete showed off his board with the words ”#FreeMeekMill” on it.

Slovenian Tit Stante has a message for the world: pic.twitter.com/5fs8UC5RxO — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 13, 2018

Rap artist Mill has received support from celebrities calling for a pardon after he was sentenced in November to two to four years in Pennsylvania state prison for probation violations. The violations stemmed from a fight in a St. Louis airport (those charges were dropped) and a reckless driving incident.

In 2008, the Philly rapper served eight months on drug and gun charges.

Stante’s show of solidarity with the “All Eyes On You” performer might have been the most remarkable part of his day.