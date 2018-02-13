SPORTS
Olympic Snowboarder Protests Meek Mill's Imprisonment In Unusual Way

Tit Stante got the message out during the men's halfpipe.

Rapper Meek Mill received a sentence of up to four years in prison for probation violations -- and his supporters say the punishment was unjust.

A Slovenian snowboarder has imprisoned musician Meek Mill’s back.

With TV cameras trained on Tit Stante during halfpipe qualifying at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday, the athlete showed off his board with the words ”#FreeMeekMill” on it.

Rap artist Mill has received support from celebrities calling for a pardon after he was sentenced in November to two to four years in Pennsylvania state prison for probation violations. The violations stemmed from a fight in a St. Louis airport (those charges were dropped) and a reckless driving incident.

In 2008, the Philly rapper served eight months on drug and gun charges.

Stante’s show of solidarity with the “All Eyes On You” performer might have been the most remarkable part of his day.

He finished 25th and failed to advance.

