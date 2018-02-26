Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman was finally booted off “Celebrity Big Brother” on Sunday, but not before viewers were treated to more barbs against the Trump administration.

In her most explosive comments yet, Newman complained that she was shunned by others in the administration because she was a black woman in a White House that she compared to a “plantation.” Newman also said she was ”thinking of writing a tell-all” about her experiences.

“I was literally the only African-American woman on the senior staff,” Newman said in a montage of clips that aired in a recap episode on Saturday. “I’m inside trying to fight for my own political life while I’m going into meetings with people who are ignoring me. Because I was black, people wouldn’t even talk to me.”

When Newman finally left her job as the communications director of the White House Office of Public Liaison in December, she said to herself: “Ooh, freedom, I’ve been emancipated. I feel like I just got freed off of a plantation.”

As for her tell-all tome, Newman said President Donald Trump was “going to come after me with everything he has. Like, I’m going up against a kazillionaire.”