Trump Makes Light Of Terrorists Who Killed U.S. Soldiers In Omarosa Tape

“He couldn’t remember my husband’s name,” Myeshia Johnson told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “I heard him stumbling on trying to remember my husband’s name.”

The president also told Johnson that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”

Johnson added: “And it made me cry because I was very angry at the tone in his voice and how he said it.”

According to a report commissioned by The Guardian newspaper, about 200 heavily armed militants attacked U.S. and Nigerien forces on Oct. 4, 2017, in the village of Tongo Tongo. Witnesses described hearing gunfire for six hours without any reinforcements showing up, despite the village chief’s repeated calls for help to Nigerien authorities.