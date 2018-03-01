“The White House I worked in, the Trump administration, was troubling. It was very difficult. My analogy of it being a plantation, meaning an ecosystem where people feel oppressed, is pretty clear,” she told host Stephen Colbert.

The former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison was frank about her latest sojourn into politics. So when Colbert prepared to list some of Trump’s most controversial quotes and actions and asked her to raise her hand when he mentioned something that she thought Trump shouldn’t have done, Newman said, “I should start now because most of them he shouldn’t have done.”