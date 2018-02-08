Omarosa Turns On Trump: Wouldn't Vote For Him Again 'In A Million Years'

Omarosa Manigault Newman appears to be done with President Donald Trump.
Newman, the reality TV star from Trump’s days on “The Apprentice” who joined him in the White House only to be fired less than a year later, said that she would never vote for him again.
She also issued a dire warning about the future of the nation, telling fellow “Celebrity Big Brother” cast member Ross Mathews in the episode airing on Thursday night that Americans should be worried.
MATTHEWS: Don’t say that. ’Cuz we are worried, but I need you to say, “No, it’s going to be OK.”
NEWMAN: No it’s gonna not be OK. It’s not. So bad.
MATHEWS: Would you vote for him again?
NEWMAN: God, no. Never. In a million years, never.
The clip above, released by CBS earlier in the day, cuts off before the discussion of voting for Trump.
Manigault was a staunch supporter throughout the Trump campaign, calling the presidency “the ultimate revenge” against his detractors as he would become “the most powerful man in the universe.”
“Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump,” she vowed in 2016.
Now, it seems, she has become one of those detractors.