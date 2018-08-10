Omarosa Claims Trump Repeatedly Used 'N-Word' During 'The Apprentice'

Newman, who left the White House last year, says that Trump used the racial slur while taping “The Apprentice” and that he was caught on camera. Trump starred on the reality TV show for years.

Rumors have for years swirled that such outtakes exist. In her book, to be released on Tuesday, Newman does not specify whether she heard Trump use the slur or whether she saw footage of him using it. She says she heard him use other racial epithets in reference to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, who is half-Filipino.

“It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist,” she wrote, according to The Guardian. “Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”

Newman, once one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, has been fiercely critical of the president in the months since she left the White House in a fit of controversy. The White House in December announced that Newman had resigned and would be leaving her position in January. But reports immediately surfaced that the former reality TV star was fired and had to be physically removed from the premises.

Since then, she has referred to the administration as a “plantation,” claimed she was ostracized for being black, and vowed never to vote for Trump again. Elsewhere in her book, she claims that the president suffers from “mental decline.”