Omarosa's White House Tell-All 'Unhinged' To Be Released Aug. 14

Former “Apprentice” contestant and controversial White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman is expected to release her new memoir Aug. 14, her publisher, Gallery Books announced Thursday.

The book is titled Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, and Gallery Books is pitching it as “explosive” and “jaw-dropping.” That would put it in good company with the massively successful Fire and Fury, published earlier this year, which offered a highly critical behind-the-scenes look at Trump’s administration.

In other words, it’s possible this tweet won’t age well:

I'll always like @OMAROSA because she constantly defends me. #CelebApprentice — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2013

Omarosa has had a turbulent political career. As a Trump campaign aide in 2016, Omarosa once proclaimed that “every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump,” whom she described as “the most powerful man in the universe.”

Plenty of question marks surrounded Omarosa during her tenure as director of communications for the White House Public Liaison Office, where she reportedly earned the highest recorded salary allowable ($179,700 annually) yet didn’t know what the job actually entailed.

Omarosa officially resigned in December 2017, though White House sources say she was fired by chief of staff John Kelly and had to be “physically dragged and escorted off the campus” amid a shower of profanity.