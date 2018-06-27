'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' First Look Reveals '60s-Era Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt

Since essentially every big-name working actor has signed onto Quentin Tarantino’s film “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ about the Manson family murders, it’s about time we got a peek.

Leonardo DiCaprio shared a first look at the highly anticipated (and already controversial) project from the “Inglorious Basterds” director with a photo of himself and co-star Brad Pitt mugging it for the camera in all their ’60s glory.

Set against the backdrop of the murder of Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie in the film, in the summer of 1969, “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” follows DiCaprio’s character, Rick Dalton, a struggling TV actor, and his stunt double (Pitt) as they try and break into the film business.

The murders of Tate and several others in her house hit particularly close to home for Rick, as he lives next door to Tate and her then-husband Roman Polanski.

Tarantino, for one, is excited about the team-up of the two actors, who’ve never worked together in a feature film before, calling it “the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The rest of the cast isn’t lacking in star power. Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden and Al Pacino also are on board.

Ethan Miller via Getty Images Director Quentin Tarantino and Leonardo DiCaprio speak onstage during the CinemaCon 2018

“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” is Tarantino’s first feature since he admitted that he “knew enough to do more than I did” about now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein’s rampant sexual abuse in Hollywood.

If Tarantino sticks to his word and retires after directing 10 films, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be his penultimate feature. According to Tarantino, it’s the movie that is “probably the closest to ‘Pulp Fiction’ that I have done.”