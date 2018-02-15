Viral Onion Story On Mass Shootings Hits Too Close To Home

A story from satire site The Onion that gets passed around after every mass shooting hit a little too close to home following Wednesday’s killing spree at a Florida high school.

The story, which was updated to include details of the latest shooting but was otherwise the same, featured the viral headline:

‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens

Former Onion senior writer Jason Roeder, who wrote the headline, said on Twitter that the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, actually occurred near his own home:

When I wrote this headline, I had no idea it would be applied to the high school a mile from my house. https://t.co/Vm1jCaiugo — Jason Roeder (@jasonroeder) February 15, 2018