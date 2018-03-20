What led to your research on the link between Craigslist and sex work safety?

I did a survey in 2008 that found online platforms were helping sex workers screen clients through references and email correspondences. That research seemed to be extremely important for thinking about sex workers’ safety. Prostitutes have the highest homicide rates of any female occupation in the country. They have been targeted by serial killers, violent men, and they are viewed as disposable, as people nobody will miss.

How did Craigslist ads ― specifically those posted in the now-defunct erotic services section ― reduce the number of sex workers who are killed by such a drastic amount?