The Olympics Opening Ceremony Drone Show Is Just So Damn Impressive

A squadron of 1,218 drones shape-shifted into a snowboarder and then the Olympic rings Friday during the Winter Olympics’ televised presentation of the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea ― and it was as dazzling as it sounds.

Check out this large-scale gizmo marvel.

1218 drones assemble into a snowboarder then morph into the Olympic rings. Amazing.#WinterOlympics#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/6LUwVHxaBM — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) February 9, 2018

According to Wired, the LED-lighted, foot-long quadcopters were guided into their intricate formations by Intel’s Shooting Star platform. The tech publication said the maneuvers over Pyeongchang were prerecorded and that a live performance was scrapped due to weather concerns.

The spectacular sight broke the Guinness World Record for number of drones flown at the same time, an Intel spokeswoman told ABC.