The Olympics Opening Ceremony Drone Show Is Just So Damn Impressive

A squadron of 1,218 drones shape-shifted into a snowboarder and then the Olympic rings Friday during the Winter Olympics’ televised presentation of the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea ― and it was as dazzling as it sounds.
Check out this large-scale gizmo marvel.
According to Wired, the LED-lighted, foot-long quadcopters were guided into their intricate formations by Intel’s Shooting Star platform. The tech publication said the maneuvers over Pyeongchang were prerecorded and that a live performance was scrapped due to weather concerns.
The spectacular sight broke the Guinness World Record for number of drones flown at the same time, an Intel spokeswoman told ABC.
We’ve reached out to Intel for details on the drone show.