Following numerous sexual harassment allegations aimed at him, actor James Franco has reportedly contacted several of his ex-girlfriends to inquire about his past behavior with them. This comes only a week after a woman described a troubling sexual encounter with Aziz Ansari, and Ansari came forward saying he was “surprised and concerned” by her account of what he thought was a “completely consensual” evening.

While both Franco and Ansari admit to insensitive behavior, they stop short of admitting actual harm and continue to brand themselves as allies. Citing “mixed signals” and assumed consent, they follow an all-too-familiar script of claiming ignorance while simultaneously asking us to congratulate them for their growth.

Since the #MeToo movement began, a few men have reached out to me with inquiries about their past behavior. But they’re not seeking to make sense of the movement itself, or to learn more about feminism. None have asked me how they can hold their fellow man accountable. No, every one of these men has contacted me to ask about specific incidents in their past and to receive validation of their innocence ― that whatever a woman might be accusing them of wasn’t actually illegal, or to be reassured that they were better men because of their willingness to reflect on the events now.

It’s becoming more and more apparent to me that many men aren’t seriously reckoning with this movement at all, and we haven’t really forced them to. Both men and women have been complicit in gently defending men’s inability to read minds, saving their harshest criticism for the women at the receiving end of insensitive or abusive encounters. We’ve allowed men like Franco to continue leaning on already exhausted women to explain why accusations in the news are a big deal.