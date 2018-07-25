Kennedy told the Washington Blade that claiming anti-LGBTQ animus caused a violent outburst “is not a defense, it is a hate crime.”

“Legal loopholes written into our laws that seek to justify violent attacks against our gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender neighbors should never have existed in the first place,” he added.

Markey said a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity “cannot ever excuse violence, and our courtrooms should not be used as chambers of hate.”

“Gay and trans panic legal defenses reflect an irrational fear and bigotry toward the LGBTQ community and corrode the legitimacy of federal prosecutions,” he continued. “These defenses must be prohibited to ensure that all Americans are treated with dignity and humanity in our justice system.”