03/09/2018 12:00 pm ET

Oprah Donates $50,000 To Teen's Fundraiser For Girls To See 'A Wrinkle In Time'

"The highest honor on Earth that you will ever have is the honor of being yourself," Oprah said, by way of advice.
By Princess-India Alexander

Oprah Winfrey is doing her part to help young black girls thrive during Women’s History Month

While on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, the media mogul promised to match the $50,000 one teen raised to help black girls see “A Wrinkle in Time.” 

Taylor Richardson, a 14-year-old aspiring astronaut, originally raised $20,000  to allow 1,000 young girls in her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, to see the sci-fi movie. By earlier this week, the fundraiser had hit $50,000.

Oprah, who stars in the film as Mrs. Which, surprised the teen behind the scenes of the talk show and praised her success. During Wednesday’s show, Richardson asked Oprah if she had any advice for black girls who want to change the world.

“The highest honor on Earth that you will ever have is the honor of being yourself,” Oprah said. “Your only true job as a human being is to discover why you came, why you are here.” 

