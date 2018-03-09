Oprah Donates $50,000 To Teen's Fundraiser For Girls To See 'A Wrinkle In Time'

Oprah Winfrey is doing her part to help young black girls thrive during Women’s History Month.

While on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, the media mogul promised to match the $50,000 one teen raised to help black girls see “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Taylor Richardson, a 14-year-old aspiring astronaut, originally raised $20,000 to allow 1,000 young girls in her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, to see the sci-fi movie. By earlier this week, the fundraiser had hit $50,000.

Oprah, who stars in the film as Mrs. Which, surprised the teen behind the scenes of the talk show and praised her success. During Wednesday’s show, Richardson asked Oprah if she had any advice for black girls who want to change the world.