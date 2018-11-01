Oprah Winfrey’s impassioned speech on Thursday at a campaign event for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) earned praise from an array of media figures, including those on President Donald Trump’s favorite TV channel: Fox News.

In her address at a town hall event in Georgia, Winfrey called on Americans everywhere to exercise their right to vote and encouraged citizens of the Peach State to consider casting their ballot in favor of Abrams.

“For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn’t have the right to vote and you are choosing not to vote wherever you are in this state, in this country, you are dishonoring your family,” Winfrey said.

After airing the speech live, several panelists on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” complimented Winfrey’s moving words.

“She is truly a master,” co-host Melissa Francis said. “She threads the needle of inclusion in a really interesting way, in my mind, where if you’re listening to that speech, it’s hard not to feel inspired, it’s hard to make yourself feel left out. Very smart.”

Oprah Winfrey blows away Fox News: “If that woman can get people to eat pizza with cauliflower crust, she is going to get that woman elected.” pic.twitter.com/ZIH8hJGriJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 1, 2018

Fox Business Network contributor Dagen McDowell, a guest host on Thursday’s show, enthusiastically agreed with Francis’ assessment.

“A lot of celebrities can raise money for you if you are running for political office,” McDowell said. “Oprah Winfrey has a spiritual connection with so much of this country, and it was built over years and years of doing that talk show.”