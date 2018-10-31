Oprah Winfrey will join Stacey Abrams in her campaign for Georgia governor in the midterm elections.

Abrams, the Democratic nominee, confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that Winfrey will join her on Thursday as she campaigns in the hotly contested race.

“BIG NEWS: @Oprah is on #TeamAbrams—and she’s coming to Georgia on Thursday, 11/1, to help us Get Out The Vote!” Abrams’ official Twitter account said.

BIG NEWS: @Oprah is on #TeamAbrams—and she's coming to Georgia on Thursday, 11/1, to help us Get Out The Vote!



We will host two town halls in Marietta & Decatur TOMORROW. Tickets are free but will go fast. Don't miss out! ➔ https://t.co/0FR0PHEI8L #GAGov #gapol — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 31, 2018

“I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians,” Abrams said, according to The Atlanta Voice.

Winfrey will join Abrams for town hall conversations in Marietta and in Decatur. The sessions will address “the critical value of women in leadership” and “what is at stake” in the midterm elections, according to the event’s website. She’ll also knock on doors for Abrams, The Atlanta Voice reported.

Abrams, who is running against Republican Brian Kemp, has garnered support from a number of other high-profile celebrities, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Uzo Aduba, Common and Rashida Jones. Will Ferrell recently made headlines canvassing door to door for Abrams in Georgia.

Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Jimmy Carter also have endorsed Abrams.

We are all equal in the voting booth. Make your voice heard Nov. 6!

VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! pic.twitter.com/FQOnobU1AF — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) October 30, 2018

Carter recently joined Abrams’ call for Kemp to step down from his position as Georgia secretary of state. The former president said Kemp should resign to “eliminate concerns about a conflict of interest” after an Associated Press report found that 53,000 voter registrations were being held up, nearly 70 percent of them from black people.

Abrams, who has championed efforts to boost voter turnout, has accused Kemp of using voter suppression tactics.

Kemp has denied claims the claims.

“This farce about voter suppression and people being held up from being on the rolls … is absolutely not true,” he said during a heated debate with Abrams this month.

Winfrey memorably endorsed Obama in the 2008 presidential election, and made headlines by joining him on the campaign trail.