Oprah Winfrey's Video Shows Mudslide Impact On Her Home

"Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara."

By Ron Dicker

Oprah Winfrey on Tuesday shared Instagram videos of her Santa Barbara County, California, property after the area was overcome by floods, mudslides and even a gas fire.

The activist and former talk-show star ― whose name is being floated as a possible 2020 presidential contender after her rousing speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday ― posted one clip showing her walking through deep mud. “The house in back is gone,” she says, though it wasn’t clear if the structure was on her property.

“What a day!” she captioned the video gallery. “Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara.”

At least 13 have died and dozens were rescued by air and ground after rain-triggered mud and floods swept down mountainsides burned by wildfires in December.

According to People, Winfrey purchased her 65-acre Montecito estate in 2001. The area is also home to celebrities Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres, who tweeted news of the devastation.

