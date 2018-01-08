Oprah 2020 Is A Bad Liberal Revenge Fantasy

KING: Oprah?

TRUMP: Oprah. Your competitor, right?

KING: No. Oprah is a competitor to no one.

TRUMP: You know what? I tell you, she’s really a great woman, though. She is a terrific woman. She is somebody that is very special.

I have not even thought about it. I guess we’ll see, we’ll see. Maybe that’s part of the whole process.

KING: Would she be someone ― I mean, kidding aside, that you might think about?

TRUMP: If she’d do it, she’d be fantastic. I mean, she’s popular, she’s brilliant, she’s a wonderful woman. I mean, if she would ever do it. I don’t know that she would ever do it. She’s got, you know...

KING: You would ask her.

TRUMP: She would be sort of like me. I mean, I have a lot of things going, she’s got a lot of things going, in terms of...

KING: What a ticket that would be.

TRUMP: That would be a pretty good ticket. But she’s a very exceptional woman.