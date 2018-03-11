Oprah Just Taught Everyone How To Respond To Trump’s Insults

Oprah Winfrey isn’t playing President Donald Trump’s insult game.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly attacked the actress and talk show maven. He called Winfrey “very insecure” in a tweet last month and over the weekend he promised to make a possible presidential run “painful” for her.

“I would love to beat Oprah,” Trump said during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. “I know her weakness.”

Not surprisingly, Winfrey took the high road on Sunday when CNN’s Van Jones asked what she would say in response to Trump’s comments.

“I wouldn’t,” Winfrey replied. “I would only speak if I felt that I could be heard.”

"I would only speak if I felt that I could be heard," @Oprah tells @VanJones68 after he asks her what she would say if she had 10 minutes with President Trump #VanJonesShow https://t.co/N7u4pDAaqc pic.twitter.com/tfOrAS9B9F — CNN (@CNN) March 12, 2018

Winfrey’s powerful speech at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this year drew both acclaim and calls for her to run for president against Trump in 2020. However, she has since said she hasn’t heard from God on the issue.

“(I)f God actually wanted me to run, wouldn’t God kind of tell me?” Winfrey said on “60 Minutes Overtime.” “And I haven’t heard that.”

While not a candidate herself, Winfrey did offer some advice for whoever does run: