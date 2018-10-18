'Orange Is The New Black' To End After Upcoming Season

“Orange is the New Black” is on death row.

The cast of the Netflix prison drama announced Wednesday on Twitter that the show’s upcoming seventh season will be its last.

“I’m going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade,” actress Kate Mulgrew, who plays “Red,” says in the Twitter video below.

Uzo Aduba (“Crazy Eyes”) adds: “I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together.”

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

The captivating mix of drama and comedy began following the female inmates of Litchfield’s minimum security prison in 2013. It has earned nearly 20 Emmy nominations, including two victories for Aduba.

“I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with,” showrunner and creator Jenji Kohan told Variety. “My heart is orange but fade to black.”

The series was based on the book of the same name by Piper Kerman, played by Taylor Schilling as “Piper Chapman.”

Season 6′s 13 episodes had an “average-minute audience” of 2.56 million domestic viewers in the first three days on the streaming platform, according to data Nielsen provided for Variety.

The final episodes will air in 2019.