HUFFPOST FINDS
09/05/2018 03:58 pm ET

7 Organic Tampons Brands On Amazon That Aren't Tampax

Made of 100 percent cotton. Period.
headshot
By Brittany Nims
PhotographyFirm via Getty Images

Turn over any off-the-shelf tampon box and you’ll see an ingredients list that includes chemical additives, dyes and other hard-to-pronounce components. 

It’s no surprise there’s a trend toward chemical-free feminine hygiene products as more people take a critical look at what’s in their menstrual products. Though brands like Tampax have since met demand by offering products like their Pure And Clean tampons, some startups have already filled the gap. 

Subscription companies like Lola and AthenaClub deliver 100 percent organic cotton tampons to your doorstop each month, and brands like DivaCup and the Intimina Lily Cup specialize in more sustainable menstrual products. They’re designed with busy lives in mind.

Because there are so many feminine hygiene products to choose from for your busy lifestyle, we’ve chosen to narrow it down to the top organic tampons brands you can get on Amazon. Whether you want a BPA-free plastic applicator, a biodegradable cardboard applicator, or prefer to go sans applicator, there’s something below for every person with a period. 

Here, seven of the top organic cotton tampons brands you can get on Amazon

  • 1 Organyc Organic Cotton Tampons
    <strong>Amazon Reviews</strong>: 275<br><strong>Amazon Rating</strong>: 3.4 stars<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Organyc-
    Amazon
    Amazon Reviews: 275
    Amazon Rating: 3.4 stars
    Organyc Organic Cotton Tampons are made with 100 percent certified organic cotton, both inside and out. It's completely hypoallergenic, so it's made without chemicals, fragrances, synthetics or dyes. Learn more about Organyc Organic Cotton Tampons
  • 2 Cora Organic Tampons
    <strong>Amazon Reviews</strong>: 230<br><strong>Amazon Rating</strong>: 4.1 stars<a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/node/
    Amazon
    Amazon Reviews: 230
    Amazon Rating: 4.1 stars
    Cora Organic Tampons     are made of 100 percent certified organic cotton that's pesticide-free, chlorine-free, fragrance-free and toxin-free. For each box purchased, they'll donate on month of menstrual products and education to girls in need, so they can stay in school during their period. Learn more about Cora Organic Tampons.
  • 3 NATRACARE Organic Tampons
    <strong>Amazon Reviews</strong>: 211<br><strong>Amazon Rating</strong>: 4.2 stars<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/NATRACAR
    Amazon
    Amazon Reviews: 211
    Amazon Rating: 4.2 stars
    NATRACARE Organic Tampons are made without rayon, plastics or dyes with 100 percent certified organic cotton. They're completely free of chemicals, perfumes and chlorine, and are biodegradable and compostable. Learn more about NATRACARE Organic Tampons
  • 4 Seventh Generation Free & Clear Tampons
    <strong>Amazon Reviews</strong>: 67<br><strong>Amazon Rating</strong>: 4 stars<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Seventh-Gen
    Amazon
    Amazon Reviews: 67
    Amazon Rating: 4 stars
    Seventh Generation's organic cotton tampons are made with a BPA-free, plant-based plastic applicator for easy insertion, and they're made without added fragrances. Learn more about Seventh Generation Free & Clear Tampons.
  • 5 The Honest Company Organic Cotton Tampons
    <strong>Amazon Reviews</strong>: 33<br><strong>Amazon Rating</strong>: 3.5 stars<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Honest-Co
    Amazon
    Amazon Reviews: 33
    Amazon Rating: 3.5 stars
    The Honest Company Organic Cotton Tampons are made with absorbent and breathable 100 percent organic cotton. It's plant-derived plastic applicator is made without phthalates. Learn more about The Honest Company Organic Cotton Tampons.
  • 6 Veeda Natural Cotton Applicator Free Tampons
    <strong>Amazon Reviews</strong>: 29<br><strong>Amazon Rating</strong>: 4 stars<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Veeda-Hypoa
    Amazon
    Amazon Reviews: 29
    Amazon Rating: 4 stars
    Veeda Natural Cotton Applicator Free Tampons have no synthetics, chemicals, pesticides or dyes. They're also biodegradable, and are designed without a plastic applicator. Learn more about Veeda Natural Cotton Applicator Free Tampons
  • 7 Rael Organic Cotton Tampons
    <strong>Amazon Reviews</strong>: 5<br><strong>Amazon Rating</strong>: 4 stars<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rael-Organic
    Amazon
    Amazon Reviews: 5
    Amazon Rating: 4 stars
    Rael Organic Cotton Tampons are made with 100 percent certified organic cotton without pesticides or fertilizers. The biodegradable cardboard applicator is flushable. Learn more about Rael Organic Cotton Tampons

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Women Shoppable Periods Feminine Hygiene Tampax
7 Organic Tampons Brands On Amazon That Aren't Tampax
CONVERSATIONS