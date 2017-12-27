Oscar Contenders: Film Shorts 'My Nephew Emmett' and 'Watu Wote' Show Diversity in Filmmaking

As the year comes to an end, many people will reflect on the things they are most grateful for the privilege of experiencing. “My Nephew Emmett" and "Watu Wote," are two Oscar contenders, for live action short films, that remind viewers of the freedom of expression that is often taken for granted. Both films are based on true stories and show why diversity in storytelling is still very relevant.

"My Nephew Emmett"

Courtesy of "My Nephew Emmett" Actor L. B. Williams portrays Emmett Till's Uncle.

"My Nephew Emmett" tells the story of the brutal torture and murder of 14 year old Emmett Till in 1955. The story is told through the eyes of Till's uncle. This perspective is very powerful because the viewers witness the sense of helplessness that Till's uncle felt as he struggles to guide his teen-aged nephew on his fateful journey from city life in Chicago to the path of oppression in the rural South. The film also features real footage of Till's uncle after his nephew’s death.

The phenomenal cast includes L. B. Williams who portrays Till's uncle and who unfortunately passed away not long after the film was completed, as well as Jasmine Guy who is best known for her role as Whitley on the television series "A Different World" that highlights the experiences of students at an historically black college. “My Nephew Emmett” has already won the Student Academy Award.

"Watu Wote"

Courtesy of "Watu Wote" Scene from the film “Watu Wote”

"Watu Wote" is a very powerful film that explores the concept of freedom of religion. The film, based on true accounts, takes viewers on a journey of a border region between Kenya and Somalia with Christians and Muslims traveling together. This profound film shows that the power of faith and unconditional love has no boundaries even in the face of death.