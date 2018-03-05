Turns out there might be something even better than winning an Oscar at the Academy Awards: winning an Oscar and a jet ski.

At the start of Sunday night’s show, host Jimmy Kimmel said he would be timing the acceptance speeches, with the shortest speaker taking home an extra prize worth $18,000.

He wasn’t kidding, either.

As the show came to a close, Mark Bridges, who won an Oscar in the Best Costume Design category for his work on “Phantom Thread,” came on stage riding his brand-new jet ski. Bridges’speech was a concise 36 seconds long, but not because he was trying to win the additional prize, which was presented by actress Helen Mirren.

“That was an accident,” he told “ET” after the show. “I really had things to say... I forgot a sentence and now look ― I got me and Helen Mirren on a jet ski and now I have a jet ski.”

Bridges said he was plucked from the audience toward the end of the awards show.

“They said can you come to the green room and I was like, oh no, I got the jet ski,” Bridges said.

Congratulations to #PhantomThread costume designer Mark Bridges on the shortest speech of the night! Enjoy your new jet ski! #Oscars #LakeHavasu pic.twitter.com/O3mnTxqcZp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 5, 2018

“What the fuck am I going to do with a jet ski?” -Mark Bridges, earlier tonight #oscars pic.twitter.com/GawCCgQA2c — erickohn (@erickohn) March 5, 2018