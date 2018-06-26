HUFFPOST FINDS
06/26/2018 01:09 pm ET

& Other Stories Summer Sale On Dress, Shoes, Bags And Beauty

Staff picks under $50.
headshot
By Brittany Nims

In case you needed another reason to expand your summer closet, European retailer & Other Stories just announced an impressive summer sale worth browsing. 

Starting today, the Swedish-founded women’s fashion company is marking down summery staples like dresses, skirts, wrap tops, shoes, bags and, yes, even beauty, by up to 50 percent

Everyday from now to September. @inthing_ in the Plunging Linen Romper.

A post shared by & Other Stories (@andotherstories) on

Known for its zeitgeisty styles and quality designs, & Other Stories is one of H&M Group’s more premium brands. To the excitement of fashion-hungry Americans, the retailer opened its first store in the U.S. in 2014 in New York City.

The brand’s latest summer sale spans an impressive collection, from lipstick and fragrance to lingerie and swimwear. To narrow it down, we’ve pulled together staff picks you’ll love, too.

Below, our favorite & Other Stories sale finds under $50:

  • 1 Wrap Tie Blouse
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $65<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $46<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/clothing/blous
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $65
    Sale: $46
    Get it here
  • 2 Slipper Espadrilles
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $95<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $48<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/shoes/pro
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $95
    Sale: $48
    Get it here
  • 3 High Waist Denim Skirt
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $55<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $39<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/clothing/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $55
    Sale: $39
    Get it here
  • 4 Large Gingham Clutch
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $75<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $38<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/bags/prod
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $75
    Sale: $38
    Get it here
  • 5 Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $55<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $28<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/clothing/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $55
    Sale: $28
    Get it here
  • 6 Lengthy Skirt
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $65<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $33<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/clothing/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $65
    Sale: $33
    Get it here
  • 7 Perforated Sleeve Crop Top
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $55<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $28<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/clothing/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $55
    Sale: $28
    Get it here
  • 8 Crop Denim Jeans
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $85<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $43<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/clothing/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $85
    Sale: $43
    Get it here
  • 9 Small D-Ring Crossbody Bag
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $95<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $48<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/bags/prod
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $95
    Sale: $48
    Get it here
  • 10 Low Back Top
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $55<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $28<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/clothing/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $55
    Sale: $28
    Get it here
  • 11 Thin Strap Toe Sandal
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $75<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $38<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/shoes/pro
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $75
    Sale: $38
    Get it here
  • 12 Two-Toned Jeans
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $85<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $43<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/clothing/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $85
    Sale: $43
    Get it here
  • 13 Shoulder Tie Tank Top
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $55<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $28<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/clothing/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $55
    Sale: $28
    Get it here
  • 14 Lace Soft Bra
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $25<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $18<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/lingerie/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $25
    Sale: $18
    Get it here
  • 15 Off-Shoulder Top
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $55<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $39<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/clothing/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $55
    Sale: $39
    Get it here
  • 16 Tie Frill Dress
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $65<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $46<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/clothing/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $65
    Sale: $46
    Get it here
  • 17 Scoop Back Jersey Dress
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $65<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $33<br>Get it <a href="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/sale/clothing/
    And Other Stories
    Normally: $65
    Sale: $33
    Get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

headshot
Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion Shoppable Style Beauty Dress
& Other Stories Summer Sale On Dress, Shoes, Bags And Beauty
CONVERSATIONS