In case you needed another reason to expand your summer closet, European retailer & Other Stories just announced an impressive summer sale worth browsing.
Starting today, the Swedish-founded women’s fashion company is marking down summery staples like dresses, skirts, wrap tops, shoes, bags and, yes, even beauty, by up to 50 percent.
Known for its zeitgeisty styles and quality designs, & Other Stories is one of H&M Group’s more premium brands. To the excitement of fashion-hungry Americans, the retailer opened its first store in the U.S. in 2014 in New York City.
The brand’s latest summer sale spans an impressive collection, from lipstick and fragrance to lingerie and swimwear. To narrow it down, we’ve pulled together staff picks you’ll love, too.
Below, our favorite & Other Stories sale finds under $50:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.