16 Of The Most Outrageous Looks From New York Fashion Week

As the curtain falls on New York Fashion Week for the fall/winter 2018 season, we look back at some of the most outrageous looks to come down the runways.

For instance, the Chromat show sent models down the catwalk in day-glo neon swimsuits complete with pool noodles and bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (yes, the snack) as accessories. Meanwhile Marc Jacobs brought giant shoulder pads back into the spotlight. Then there was the Gypsy Sport collection, which looked like it was made for Lil’ Kim circa 1997.