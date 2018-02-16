STYLE & BEAUTY
02/16/2018 03:46 pm ET

16 Of The Most Outrageous Looks From New York Fashion Week

In which we meet Carmen Sandiego via "Stop Making Sense"-era David Byrne.

By Julia Brucculieri

As the curtain falls on New York Fashion Week for the fall/winter 2018 season, we look back at some of the most outrageous looks to come down the runways. 

For instance, the Chromat show sent models down the catwalk in day-glo neon swimsuits complete with pool noodles and bags of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (yes, the snack) as accessories. Meanwhile Marc Jacobs brought giant shoulder pads back into the spotlight. Then there was the Gypsy Sport collection, which looked like it was made for Lil’ Kim circa 1997.

Oh, and there were “vagina mohawks.” (NSFW, sorta?)

Behold the wildest looks: 

  • 1 Calvin Klein Collection
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Is it weird that we actually kind of want this hood? And the boots — those are perfect.
  • 2 Jeremy Scott
    Michael Stewart via Getty Images
    Fruity Pebbles in outfit form.
  • 3 Marc Jacobs
    Randy Brooke via Getty Images
    Napoleon Dynamite would really like these sleeves.
  • 4 Marc Jacobs
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Carmen Sandiego meets "Stop Making Sense"-era David Byrne
  • 5 Maryam Nassir Zadeh
    Albert Urso via Getty Images
    You can definitely make an entrance in this dress.
  • 6 Adam Selman
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    This reminds us of those parachutes we played with at school as kids.
  • 7 Kaimin
    Albert Urso via Getty Images
    This model's crotch region appears to be sporting a mohawk. And those boot coverings are wild.
  • 8 Chromat
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
    This outfit doubles as a flotation device in an emergency.
  • 9 Chromat
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
    I suppose by definition Flamin' Hot Cheetos would be the hottest new accessory.
  • 10 Kaimin
    Albert Urso via Getty Images
    Another "vagina mohawk" on the runway.
  • 11 Gypsy Sport
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    We're getting some "Queen of the Damned" vibes here. 
  • 12 Gypsy Sport
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    This look evokes Lil' Kim in her heyday. Recycle, reduce, reuse, kids!
  • 13 Gypsy Sport
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    This one too. 
  • 14 Christian Cowan
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Who doesn't love a checkered puffy coat with bedazzled cowboy boots?
  • 15 Philipp Plein
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Perhaps not the most practical ensemble for hitting the slopes, but the boots might be good in the slalom.
  • 16 R13
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    O RLY? This shirt is a hoot.

RELATED...

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Paris Couture Fashion Week 2018
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Fashion New York Fashion Week
16 Of The Most Outrageous Looks From New York Fashion Week

CONVERSATIONS