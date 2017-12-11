STYLE & BEAUTY
The Most Outrageous Celebrity Style Moments Of 2017

Go big or go home, right?
By Julia Brucculieri

Red carpet events are a dime a dozen in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean we’re sick of watching stars strut their stuff for the cameras. In fact, it’s quite the contrary, as we know there will always be a handful of bold looks that really get us talking. 

So, in honor of those fashion risk-takers, we’ve rounded up some of the most outrageous looks of the year, from Rita Ora’s literal bathrobe at the MTV Europe Music Awards to Girl Crush’s bubblegum pop ensemble at the Grammys.

These stars definitely took the adage “Go big or go home” to heart. 

  • Rita Ora
    Venturelli via Getty Images
    Rita Ora took the pajama/loungewear trend to a new level when she wore a literal bathrobe and towel to the MTV Europe Music Awards in November.
  • Rihanna
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Rihanna's outrageous Met Gala look is definitely one of the year's most memorable. And while it's pretty wild in terms of red carpet looks, it was perfectly on-theme for the event. So, RiRi wins. 
  • Kendall Jenner
    BG002/BAUER-GRIFFIN VIA GETTY IMAGES
    We're still convinced Kendall Jenner was just trolling us with these "invisible" jeans
  • Bella Hadid
    J. Kempin via Getty Images
    Bella Hadid's sparkling catsuit was definitely one of the more risqué looks at this year's Met Gala, but if anyone has the confidence to rock this look, it's her.
  • Dencia
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    Dencia really took the "Go big or go home" approach with this bold, futuristic look, which she wore to the Billboard Music Awards this year.
  • Girl Crush
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Girl Crush was bubblegum pop personified in this colorful ensemble at the 2017 Grammys.
  • Joy Villa
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    Joy Villa no doubt made a fashion statement and a political statement with her "Make America Great Again" gown at this year's Grammy Awards.
  • CeeLo Green, aka Gnarly Davidson
    CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
    We're still not even sure what to make of this Grammys ensemble from CeeLo Green (or is he Gnarly Davidson now?).
  • Zendaya
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Zendaya sported this equestrian-themed gown to the Fashion Awards in London last week. And yes, those are horses on her chest.
  • Lady Gaga
    Dan MacMedan via Getty Images
    We can always count on Lady Gaga to hit us with an outrageous red carpet look. Her appearance at the 2017 Grammys was no exception. 
  • Jared Leto
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
    Jared and the technicolor dream coat.
  • Matty Bovan
    Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
    Matty Bovan is definitely not a minimalist, and this look is clear proof. There's a whole lot going on. 
  • Alice Chater
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    We really hope Alice Chater was purposefully channeling Cam'ron with this look, which she wore to the Gigi Hadid X Maybelline party in London in November.
  • Nicki Minaj
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    Our only question about Nicki Minaj's 2017 MTV VMAs look is how did she get into it?
  • Petite Meller
    Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
    There's just a lot going on here. But bonus points to Petite Meller for trying something daring. 
  • Z LaLa
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    Z LaLa sported this netted look, complete with wild, orb-like hairdo, at the Billboard Music Awards this year.
  • Erykah Badu
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Erykah Badu is a queen, and she definitely slays in this look from this year's Fashion Awards like no one else could.
