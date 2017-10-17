Over 80% of Chinese Service Robots Use Iflytek Technology, Firm Says

(Yicai Global) Oct. 17 -- More than 80 percent of China’s service robots use Iflytek Co.’s [SHE:002230] world-class intelligent voice and artificial intelligence technologies.

Market demand is focused on smart escort robots for children, and the company may develop specialized family bots in the future based on demand, Iflytek said.

The AI industry is at a critical stage of development, and the company will invest in the area in the future to keep its core technology in the lead and actively promote their application and industrialization, the group said.