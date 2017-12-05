Every year, we look forward to the fall runway trends that then trickle down into our wardrobes. But a fall staple that resurfaces every year for good reason? Oversized knit sweaters.

Not only are they extremely comfy, but they’re super practical. Throw them over a pair of leggings or skinny jeans, semi-tuck them into a high-waisted skirt, or pull it over a dress for a layered look. Whatever your look, there’s minimal effort involved when you’re styling an oversized knit sweater.

Mark the turn of the colder months properly with these cozy knit options.

See below for 16 oversized knit sweaters you’ll want to live in: