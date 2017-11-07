Ozzy Osbourne is getting ready to hang up his cape.

The metal legend has announced what he says will be his farewell tour starting next May in Mexico followed by shows in South America and Europe.

U.S. dates will be announced next year, with the tour expected to conclude in 2020.

The announcement of a final solo tour comes after he finished a farewell tour with his old band, Black Sabbath, earlier this year.

Osbourne, who turns 69 next month, said his latest goodbye doesn’t mean he’ll never perform again, just that he’s not going to do any more big tours.

“This will be my final world tour, but I can’t say I won’t do some shows here and there,” he said in a news release.

Then again, he could always change his mind.

Osbourne retired once before, in 1992.

“This is absolutely for real. It’s the end of the road for me. I’ve been doing it for 25 years, and I want to go home,” he said at the time, according to Rolling Stone. “I’ve got a house I never see. I’ve got a car I never drive. I’ve got a family I never go home to.”

Days later, he said he was “already bored with retirement,” according to Ultimate Classic Rock.