Package Thief Gets A Painful Dose Of Instant Karma, And It's All Caught On Video

Instant karma’s gonna get you... gonna knock you off your feet.

A package thief was caught on video last week at a home in Lynnwood, Washington, but she didn’t quite make a clean getaway.

She slipped in front of the house and was injured so badly she couldn’t get up:

The footage shows a driver rushing out to help. She howls in pain as he lifts her and carries her back to the car. Then he returns to the scene of the crime to get the packages.

The victim, Lizeth Ababneh, told Q13 News that the packages contained her husband’s medications.