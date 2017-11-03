Pain, Love and Hope Among Families of Mexico’s Disappeared

My tears fell silently as I heard a group of strangers talk about the personal, unrelenting pain that comes from having a family member forcibly disappeared.

Hours before I had been driving along scenic roads that connect Mexico City with the southern state of Guerrero. The contrast could not have been starker. I found myself here after joining a delegation from Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights tasked with visiting some of the most violent areas in Mexico and collecting the stories of those affected by forced disappearances and criminal impunity.

Our delegation heard from Civil Society Organizations consisting of families, reporters, and activists affected by the atrocities brutalizing the region– rapes, killings, disappearances, and threats to their land and daily lives. These voices came from small towns like Ixtapa and well-known areas like Acapulco. We convened at a community center, where men and women of all ages shared their pain over food and drink. It struck me then - civility continues to exist even as many experience a life of unimaginable adversity. They are fearless.

The roughly 50 attendees, some of who traveled three hours to have their voices heard faced economic struggles that are invisible to those in power. They shared their stories in front of friends, strangers and camcorders. Our delegation faced these incredible survivors as they balanced their pain with hope - hope that we would shine a light on the indiscriminate violence plaguing their communities.

Their somber demeanor and quiet dignity was the most powerful of statements. Mexican government officials at every level continue to turn a deaf ear and blind eye to their experiences. It is appalling. It seems they have a soulless government, filled with officials who collude with criminal cartels, which cannot or will not find the time, the resources, or the motivation to protect innocent people, and prosecute criminals.

I could see the recognition and light of hope in their eyes when they met Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights President Kerry Kennedy. As we know, the Kennedy name is respected well beyond the borders of the United States. It has inspired people all over the world to fight for a better and more just society, whether in Mississippi or Mexico. This work continues as Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights fights for equality and a more peaceful world for all. The many present were testimony to the power of that ongoing work.

Our delegation shared stricken glances as we learned of the horrific crimes against the people of Guerrero. One young student dreamed of becoming a teacher. Instead, the ransom call her mother received demanded an impossible sum, far beyond her means. As the mother begged from one end of the phone, her tormenter promised to deliver her daughter’s head to her door.