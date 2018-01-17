A Pam Grier Biopic May Be Coming To The Big Screen Soon

A Pam Grier biopic is in the works.

The 1970s icon confirmed that the film, tentatively titled “Pam,” will bring her life story to the big screen and follow the various relationships she discussed in her memoir, including her romance with comedian Richard Pryor. Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Jay Pharoah has already been picked to portray Pryor.

The “Foxy Brown” actress, who wrote about her relationship with the comedian in her book Foxy: My Life in Three Acts, told Deadline that she thought Pharoah was the perfect person to play Pryor.

“I watched him and heard his voice and closed my eyes and said, ‘It’s Richard,’” she said.

Pharoah, who read a script by Bennie Richburg, told Deadline that the story is “heartbreaking, raw, honest and beautiful, all rolled into one testimony.”

Grier is known for dominating the blaxploitation film era with classic roles in movies like “Coffy,” “Jackie Brown” and “Sheba, Baby.” She made her mark in Hollywood by becoming one of the first black female leads to star in several action films. Taraji P. Henson gave a nod to Grier’s legacy with her most recent film, “Proud Mary.”