Actress Pamela Adlon has parted ways with her manager Dave Becky, who also represented comedian Louis C.K., after Becky was accused of helping to cover up Louis C.K.’s serial sexual harassment.
In a damaging report published Thursday, five women told The New York Times that Louis C.K. had either masturbated or tried to masturbate in front of them. Two of the Times’ sources, comics Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, said that Becky had pressured them to stay quiet after they complained about his client’s unwanted sexual advances.
Becky’s employer, 3 Arts Entertainment, dropped Louis C.K. soon after the accusations against him were made public. The comedian’s publicist also cut ties.
Becky is an influential producer and manager representing around 20 other clients, including A-listers Aziz Ansari, Amy Poehler, Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph and others. Their representatives did not reply to HuffPost’s questions about Becky’s involvement in the Louis C.K. scandal last week.
Adlon, a friend of Louis C.K., had collaborated with him on a number of projects, most recently his star-studded film “I Love You, Daddy,” which has since been dropped by its distributor.
Over the weekend, Adlon released a statement expressing her “shock” and her “empathy for the women who have come forward” against the comedian:
Hi. I’m here. I have to say something. It’s so important.
My family and I are devastated and in shock after the admission of abhorrent behavior by my friend and partner, Louis C.K. I feel deep sorrow and empathy for the women who have come forward. I am asking for privacy at this time for myself and my family. I am processing and grieving and hope to say more as soon as I am able.
While Becky denied trying to keep the scandal under wraps in statements to the Times, he issued an apology on Monday for “not listening to and not understanding what happened” to Goodman and Wolov.
“My intent was to seek discretion to protect what I thought was a matter of infidelity,” Becky said in a statement. “I now comprehend that my response was perceived as a threat to cover-up sexual misconduct. This is not an excuse. What I did was wrong, and again, I am extremely sorry.”
Louis C.K. shared an apology of his own on Friday, acknowledging that the women’s stories were true and expressing regret for failing to understand how his behavior was wrong.
Over the years, Adlon also appeared regularly in Louis C.K.’s sitcom “Louie” and currently stars in FX’s “Better Things,” which she co-created with him.
The network parted ways with Louis C.K. on Friday, ending an overall deal. Although stories about the comedian’s misbehavior had constituted one of the comedy world’s biggest open secrets, an FX spokesperson said in a statement that executives were “unaware” of them.
CONVERSATIONS