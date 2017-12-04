Pamela Anderson Victim-Blamed Harvey Weinstein Accusers, Then Refused To Apologize

So this is not victim blaming but looking at the issue from the angle of women being aware of certain problems and how to spot them and fight them. It is totally hypocritical to ignore this. And it is not helping anyone to ignore the realities in the society we live in. The causes of the problem and solutions are complex and women who do not live in the utopian bubble must be aware of what is going on. And that is what I have highlighted.

I do NOT wish apologise for what I said.

And will not get coerced into apology.

This exactly what I am saying is a problem with the contemporary “victimhoood feminism”! The people who subscribe to that notion tolerate and actually expect women to talk about the stories of abuse and experiences with creeps.

But they would NOT tolerate a woman with her own opinion. So pathetic.