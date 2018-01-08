Panasonic GH5s Announced

Panasonic has just announced their latest camera, the Panasonic GH5s in Las Vegas taking an even more direct approach to the video features that made the GH5 (Checkout the Panasonic GH5 Review) a praised camera for cinematographers. While cosmetically, the cameras look nearly identical, a new 10MP Micro 4/3 sensor has allowed a normal ISO increase to 25,800 with a new maximum ISO of 51,200. The camera is also capable of dual ISO (400 & 2500), something seen on the EVA1 and other high-end Panasonic video cameras to help low light results at the maximum ISO. Whether or not this 1 stop increase results in a noticeable decrease of grain and noise remains to be seen. As a GH5 owner myself (My Gear), one of the biggest limitations of this amazing camera is the visible noise that creeps in at ISO 800 and looks downright disgusting at 3200 ISO and above.

The sensor also provides multiple aspect ratios for images as well similar to the Lumix LX100 and it can be useful for shooting different formats like 3:2, 16:9, or 17:9 without any change in quality or scaling. Unfortunately this larger sensor doesn’t leave room for IBIS, one of my favorite features of the GH5 and certainly a noteworthy loss. The Panasonic GH5 also used the extra resolution for oversampling or alternatively an additional 1.3X crop in 4k to yield even greater detail which will also be lost with the lower resolution sensor on the GH5s. Cinema 4k has also been upped to 60p which is yet another benefit to the smaller pixel count and 10bit 4:2:2 can now be recorded internally in cinema 4k though only at 30fps. Previously only UHD was capable of these insane frame-rates so most of us either resorted to adding black bars with scaled UHD or kept the frame rates down

Most other features including unlimited recording, dual card slots, and contrast only autofocus remain largely the same although Panasonic is claiming a lower -5EV for the GH5s vs the -4EV on the GH5. The end result will be similarly horrible continuous autofocus despite the fast and accurate point to point single autofocus mode. FHD also get’s a speed boost up to 240fps

Overall this seems like an interesting move from Panasonic and one that is certainly going to rub many the wrong way. For me, the GH5s is likely more geared towards a second companion camera for EVA1 shooters and less of an upgraded GH5. Cinema 4k shooters will certainly appreciate the higher frame rate but there are enough tradeoffs to keep many existing GH5 owners away including myself. In addition, the lack of improvements to autofocus or the sensor itself (other than lowering the resolution) leave the GH5s feeling a little lackluster for 2018 depending on the application. If a $500 price jump to get 10MP fewer pixels is your thing, the Panasonic GH5 should be available late February at $2499.

Full Press Release:

Packed with big features to satisfy demanding photographers and videographers alike The new 10.2-megapixel Digital MOS Sensor with Dual Native ISO Technology and Venus Engine 10 faithfully reproduce even dark parts of the image, allowing high ISO capture when the use of supplemental lighting may not be possible. This sensor is a multi-aspect type with a sufficient margin for realizing the same angle of view in 4:3,17:9,16:9 and 3:2 aspect ratios. The sensor also enables photo shooting in 14-bit RAW format, providing higher flexibility for professional RAW stills development workflows. When shooting in dark environments, videographers can now focus on filming that perfect shot as they no longer need to worry about noise which often results from having to use higher ISOs. The Dual Native ISO Technology suppresses noise to produce cleaner footage when taken in all light. Both videographers and photographers can now enjoy the same diagonal field of view across all aspect ratios with the True “Multi-Aspect Ratio” Function. 43r This feature means you can easily swap between difference aspect ratios giving you the accuracy you want from your lenses, and making the process easier while producing and editing in post-production. The LUMIX GH5S is compatible with Time Code IN and OUT, like the professional camcorders, which is easy to set using the flash sync terminal and bundled conversion cable for a standard BNC terminal. This is especially important for “lip synchronization” when using multiple cameras. The LUMIX GH5S can be used as Time Code generator for other GH5S cameras and professional camcorders. The Time Code IN/OUT functionality makes a production teams job pain-free as it provides synchronization for both video and audio devices used on multi-cam productions.

The LUMIX GH5 achieved 4KUHD 60p video recording for the first time as a digital mirrorless camera in 2017.2 The new LUMIX GH5S establishes a new milestone by realizing the world’s first 4K 60p video recording in Cinema 4K (4096×2160), 3 capable of internal 4:2:2 43rumors 10-bit video recording up to Cinema 4K30p and internal 4:2:0 8-bit Cinema 4K60p. This is a color subsampling commonly used for film production, for even more faithful color reproduction.4

The LUMIX GH5S also records 4:2:2 10-bit 400-Mbps All-Intra in 4K 30p/25p/24p and 200- Mbps All-Intra in Full-HD.

Continuing the LUMIX GH tradition, there is no time limit for both Full-HD and 4K video recording. The LUMIX GH5S complies with 4K HDR video with Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) mode in Photo Style. A low-bit-rate recording mode, 4K HEVC for HLG, is available. This enables playback on AV equipment compatible with the HLG Display format, such as Panasonic 4K HDR TVs.

The VFR (Variable Frame Rate) function lets users record overcranked (time-lapse) and undercranked (slo-mo) video in C4K/4K (60 fps, maximum 2.5x slower) and FHD (240 fps, maximum 10x slower). A V-LogL and Rec.709 LUT (Look Up Table) are pre-installed in the camera, so users can play videos recorded in V-LogL without having to separately purchase a Software Upgrade Key. Four additional LUTs can be installed using the Panasonic Varicam (.VLT) file format.

DFD (Depth From Defocus) technology and ultra-high-speed digital signal processing achieve fast auto focusing of approximately 0.07 sec 6 with 12 fps (AFS) / 8 fps (AFC) in 12- bit RAW and 10 (AFS) / 7 (AFC) fps in 14-bit RAW high-speed burst shooting. In addition to a total of 225 focus areas, The options for Face/Eye Recognition, Tracking AF, 1-area AF and Pinpoint AF are available for precise focusing. The 4K PHOTO enables 60 fps high-speed capture in approximately 8-megapixel equivalent resolution.

Achieve outstanding footage in any environment, especially in low light As a camera that excels in shooting in low light, the LUMIX GH5S boasts -5EV luminance detection performance with Low Light AF thanks to the higher sensitivity and optimized tuning of the sensor. Live Boost is another practical feature that makes it possible to check the composition even in total darkness, by boosting the sensitivity just for Live View. The magnification ratio in MF assist is increased from conventional 10x to 20x, which is convenient especially for astronomical photography. An AF Point Scope function, first introduced in the Lumix G9 and Night mode are also integrated.

In order to make the GH5S tough enough to withstand even heavy field use, it is composed of a magnesium alloy full die-cast front, rear and top frame that is not only splashproof7 and dustproof but also freezeproof down to -10 degrees Celsius. The GH5S is equipped with a double SD Memory Card slot, compatible with the high-speed, high-capacity UHS-II and Video Speed Class 90. Users can flexibly choose the recording method from Relay Recording, Backup Recording or Allocation Recording. The HDMI Type A terminal is provided, along with the USB-C Gen1 interface.

Exceptional image capture without concern The GH5S has a large LVF (Live View Finder) with a stunningly high magnification ratio of approximately 1.52x/0.76x (35mm camera equivalent) providing smooth display at 120 fps. A high-precision, high-speed OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) display features 3,680K-dot resolution and 100% field of view. In addition to dual dials, an omni-directional joystick enables more intuitive and flexible operation.

The GH5S includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi® connectivity to offer a more flexible shooting experience and instant image sharing with easy operation. Compatibility with Bluetooth 4.2 (called BLE: Bluetooth Low Energy) enables constant connection with a smartphone/tablet with minimum power consumption. For Wi-Fi, 5 GHz (IEEE802.11ac)8 can be selected in addition to the conventional 2.4 GHz (IEEE 802.11b/g/n FTr) for an even more secure and stable connection.

For extended battery life and a more stable hold, the new Battery Grip DMW-BGGH5 (sold separately) is available. The XLR Microphone Adaptor DMW-XLR1 (sold separately) allows high-res sound recording with an external XLR microphone.9