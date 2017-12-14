10 Ways To Use Pantone's Color Of The Year In Your Home

Pantone just released their color of the year, and we’re getting some serious Prince-worthy vibes from the authority on color.

A post shared by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 9, 2017 at 7:44am PST

Every year, Pantone releases their defining color of the year, and it usually emulates what’s currently going on in the world of design and beyond. This year, it’s Ultra Violet, “a blue-based purple that takes our awareness and potential to a higher level”, says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.

According to Eiseman, the color is often associated with mindfulness practices, offering us an opportunity to seek refuge from an over-stimulated world. We can get down with that.

If want to incorporate this rich and moody color into your life, see below for ten ways to add Pantone’s Color Of The Year into your home. Get inspired, and add that mystical purple hue that your home’s been missing.