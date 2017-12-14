HUFFPOST FINDS
12/14/2017 02:49 pm ET

10 Ways To Use Pantone's Color Of The Year In Your Home

Incorporating this rich and moody color into your home is easier than you think
By Amanda Pena

Pantone just released their color of the year, and we’re getting some serious Prince-worthy vibes from the authority on color.

Every year, Pantone releases their defining color of the year, and it usually emulates what’s currently going on in the world of design and beyond. This year, it’s Ultra Violet, “a blue-based purple that takes our awareness and potential to a higher level”, says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.

According to Eiseman, the color is often associated with mindfulness practices, offering us an opportunity to seek refuge from an over-stimulated world. We can get down with that. 

If want to incorporate this rich and moody color into your life, see below for ten ways to add Pantone’s Color Of The Year into your home. Get inspired, and add that mystical purple hue that your home’s been missing.

  • Throw some faux fur on it
    TJ Maxx
    Get this faux Mongolian luxe throw here.
  • Add some texture with a chunky plush pillow
    Nordstrom
    Get the eye-catching pillow here.
  • Update your bathroom with a pop of color
    Pier 1
    Get the cotton-towel set here.
  • Hang an iconic print to pay homage to the color
    Nordstrom
    Get the Le Duo Prince print here.
  • Revamp your bedroom with the simple addition of a bright headboard
    Wayfair
    Get this upholstered panel headboard here.
  • Switch out your old dishware for some purple stemware
    Pier 1
    Get the purple stemware here.
  • Add a subtle pop of color with vibrant coasters
    Wayfair
    Get these gorgeous agate coasters here.
  • Transform a room with a bold piece of wall art
    Wayfair
    Get the graphic art here.
  • Make a statement with a bold piece of furniture
    AllModern
    Get the chaise lounge here.
  • Subletly add violet into your decor through a multi-colored rug
    All Modern
    Get the rug here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

