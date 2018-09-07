Trump Campaign Aide George Papadopoulos To Be Sentenced In Mueller Probe

WASHINGTON ― The first Trump campaign adviser arrested in Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election is set to be sentenced on Friday afternoon.

Former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos, 31, had pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about his dealings with a professor who told him during the 2016 campaign that the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. He was set to appear in federal court in D.C. before U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss.

Papadopoulos met with FBI agents investigating Russian interference in the election in late January 2017, nearly two months before then-FBI Director James Comey formally acknowledged the existence of the FBI probe. He lied to investigators about when he was told about Russian “dirt” on Clinton, telling them he learned of it before he joined the campaign in what was a “very strange coincidence.”

Papadopoulos was arrested at Dulles International Airport on July 27, 2017, but Mueller kept his arrest and later plea deal under wraps until it was unsealed last October.

Mueller’s team didn’t take a position on what precise sentence should be imposed, but said the sentencing guidelines called for up to six months in prison and that Papadopoulos’ crime warranted incarceration.

Papadopoulos, Mueller’s team wrote in a sentencing memo, “caused damage to the government’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.” Mueller’s team argued that Papadopoulos’ sentence “should reflect the fact that lying to federal investigators has real consequences, especially where the defendant lied to investigators about critical facts, in an investigation of national importance, after having been explicitly warned that lying to the FBI was a federal offense.”

His defense team said that Papadopoulos was “ashamed and remorseful” about his conduct, but that it was the result of his desire to “save his professional aspirations and preserve a perhaps misguided loyalty to this master.”

The defense portrayed him as a young, eager Donald Trump supporter who landed his job as a campaign foreign policy adviser “despite having no experience with U.S. and Russian diplomacy.”

Papadopoulos’ wife, Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos, has been publicly lobbying the president to pardon her husband. The website Law & Crime reported that the couple are “preparing to turn infamy into fame and fortune” though a book deal.