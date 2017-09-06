14 Ridiculously Comfortable Paper Bag Waist Pants For Every Size

They might not sound attractive, but names can be deceiving. Paper bag waist pants are the bottom-half trend that’s as deceptively flattering as it is obviously comfortable.

We’ve seen Jennifer Aniston step out in them for date night around New York City, and Kendall Jenner don a pair of mustard-yellow ones during the day. Fortunately for us, this fashionably-comfortable trend doesn’t appear to be leaving anytime soon.

Wondering how to wear paper bag waist pants? Balance is key:

First, find the style and length that works best for your body

Pair them with either a fitted cropped top, a minimalist dress shirt, or even a dramatic bodysuit ― balance the volume of the pants with a lighter top

Tuck longer, flowy tops into the waistband

Top the look off with your favorite boots, flats, heels or even sneakers

Below, we've pulled together a list of 14 comfortable and flattering paper bag pants, including tall, petite and plus styles.