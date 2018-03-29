WORLD NEWS
03/29/2018 08:40 pm ET

6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Papua New Guinea

The country is still recovering from a pair of earlier earthquakes that killed at least 85 people.
By Carla Herreria
USGS
A powerful earthquake struck off an island near Papua New Guinea one month after a pair of deadly earthquakes shook the country.

A strong earthquake struck off the southern coast of Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Island on Thursday, initially prompting tsunami warnings in the area. 

The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.9, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially issued a tsunami warning for the coasts of Papua New Guinea, though the threat had passed without incident nearly two hours later. 

It is unclear if the earthquake caused any damage to the island.

Papua New Guinea, north of Australia, is still recovering from a pair of deadly earthquakes that hit the country in recent weeks.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit the country’s highland region on Feb. 26, triggering powerful aftershocks, according to CNN. The earthquake killed at least 67 people and left 500 others injured.

One week later, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck the country and killed at least 18 more people.

After the second earthquake, the International Red Cross said that as many as 143,000 people could have been affected by the disaster and 17,000 people have been displaced from their homes, Reuters reported.

Carla Herreria
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Earthquake Tsunami Papua New Guinea New Britain
6.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Papua New Guinea
CONVERSATIONS