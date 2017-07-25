Parents Are Furious About Trump's Speech To Boy Scouts

Parents are voicing their outrage after President Donald Trump delivered a politically charged speech at The National Scout Jamboree.

In West Virginia on Monday, the president addressed tens of thousands of Boy Scouts at the national event, which takes place about every four years and has featured remarks from U.S. presidents throughout its 80-year history. “Tonight we put aside all of the policy fights in Washington, D.C. you’ve been hearing about with the fake news and all of that,” Trump began his speech.

“And instead we’re going to talk about success, about how all of you amazing young Scouts can achieve your dreams, what to think of, what I’ve been thinking about. You want to achieve your dreams, I said, who the hell wants to speak about politics when I’m in front of the Boy Scouts? Right?” he continued.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images President Trump addressed an estimate 40,000 Scouts, leaders and volunteers at the National Boy Scout Jamboree

However, the speech quickly turned into a tirade against the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama, the “fake media,” and the “cesspool” or “sewer” of politicians in Washington, D.C.

Trump also once again touted his Electoral College victory in November. “And you know we have a tremendous disadvantage in the Electoral College ― popular vote is much easier,” he said.

Referencing Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price (a former Boy Scout) and the push for senators to vote for healthcare reform, the president stated, “He better get them. Oh, he better ― otherwise, I’ll say, ‘Tom, you’re fired.’ I’ll get somebody.”

At another point, he noted, “And by the way, under the Trump administration, you’ll be saying ‘Merry Christmas’ again when you go shopping. Believe me. ‘Merry Christmas.’”

Following the remarks, many parents spoke out against the highly politicized, campaign rally-esque speech in a forum meant to promote values of leadership, integrity and respect among young men.

My son is a Boy Scout. Grateful his troop didn't attend the jamboree. Disgraceful to allow children to be used as political pawns. — smacb1 (@smacb1) July 25, 2017

My son is a Boy Scout, too. I am glad he is at camp in CA and not at Jamboree. That was horrifying. — Mirren (@newhall89) July 25, 2017

My son was a boy scout. I say was after the disgusting boy scout rally today. Totally disgusted @boyscouts @realDonaldTrump — scattycarrot (@scattycarrot) July 24, 2017

As Scouts, we were taught never to make our service about politics. Scouts are not supposed to appear in uniform at political events. — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) July 25, 2017

@boyscouts,Trump's speech violated your own policy. My son didn't join the Scouts to be used as POTUS's political prop! https://t.co/O9gJmeZoz1 — Leila Rice (@Leila_A_Rice) July 25, 2017

Well I wanted my son to join the Boy Scouts until I'm watching Trump address the Boy Scout convention and it looks like a Hitler Youth rally — Danny roberts (@hondo750) July 25, 2017

There were also parents who praised the president’s speech and said their sons were inspired by the remarks.

Prez Trump is such an inspiration to our young leaders of America. My son is Boy Scout. He watched this and was so proud! https://t.co/xiHN0u0r0a — Raven (@DJTSaveAmerica) July 25, 2017

My son A.J. is a Boy Scout and he was there tonight. He said President Trump was amazing! — Real Republican (@realrepublician) July 25, 2017

Throughout the president’s address, the crowd of mostly young Scouts, ages 12 to 18, responded with cheers, chants and boos to mentions of “fake news,” Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and even President Obama. This occurred despite earlier instructions from jamboree organizers about maintaining a “friendly” and “respectful” attitude.

The mandate read:

As a unit leader or staff member, you can help make the president’s visit a success by ensuring that any reactions to the president’s address are, as we state in our Scout Law, friendly, courteous, and kind. This includes understanding that chants of certain phrases heard during the campaign (e.g. “build the wall,” “lock her up”) are considered divisive by many members of our audience, and may cause unnecessary friction between individuals and units. Please help us ensure that all Scouts can enjoy this historical address by making sure that your troop members are respectful not only of the president, but of the wide variety of viewpoints held by Scouts and Scouters in the audience tonight.

Still, despite cheers from the young audience, the response online Tuesday remained overwhelmingly negative with parents flocking to the Boy Scouts of America’s Facebook page to express their concern.

During his speech, Trump also called out President Obama. “By the way, just a question: did President Obama ever come to a jamboree?” Trump asked. The audience shouted, “No!”

Though Obama did not attend a jamboree during his presidency, he did address the 2010 National Scout Jamboree via video.

“For a century, Scouts just like you have served your communities and your nation in ways both large and small,” Obama stated in his address. “And today, Scouts across the country continue the tradition of collecting food for those in need, improving our neighborhoods, and reaching out to those less fortunate.”

He concluded, “I hope that when you’re called upon to help write the next great chapter in the American story, you will uphold the best of the Scouting tradition and respond with enthusiasm, skill and determination.”

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Similarly, other past presidents have focused their jamboree remarks on Scouting values and leading by example.

President Bill Clinton told Scouts to encourage their peers to get involved with community service. President George W. Bush emphasized the importance of doing the right thing.

“In the years ahead you will find that indifferent or cynical people accomplish little that makes them proud,” he said. “You’ll find that confronting injustice and evil requires a vision of goodness and truth. You’ll find that many in your community, especially those younger than you, look to you as an example of conduct and leadership.”

As many have noted, Trump’s politicized speech was a break from tradition. Parents of Scouts at the jamboree said that Trump’s speech promoted divisions among attendees and dampened the spirit of the event.

My son is there and texting me that the speech is flaring tensions. This is not a uniform homogeneous trump rally crowd. People upset — Witty Pseudonym (@Iam_JacksSpleen) July 24, 2017

Defending the Boy Scouts of America, Scouts for Equality co-founder Zach Wahls noted on Twitter that Trump “put BSA in an incredibly bad position.” Wahls said this was done knowingly as the president acknowledged at the beginning of his speech that he was meant to put politics aside in that forum.

4/ Trump put BSA in an incredibly bad position, and he did so *knowingly.* He said at start of speech he *wasn't supposed* to talk politics. — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) July 25, 2017

Following the uproar, the Boy Scouts of America issued a statement Monday night. Though the statement does not address Trump’s remarks specifically, it emphasizes the organization’s non-partisan stance.

JUST IN: Boy Scouts release statement after backlash to President Trump's speech at national jamboree pic.twitter.com/ECus8BLHgB — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 25, 2017