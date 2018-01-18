Parents Charged With Torture And Abuse Of 13 Kids Face Life In Prison

A California couple accused of holding their 13 children captive in their home for years face up to life in prison. The couple allegedly chained and beat their kids, whom authorities said had suffered cognitive and nerve damage from the abuse.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, face multiple charges of torture, abuse of dependent adults, child abuse and false imprisonment, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office said on Thursday.

David Turpin also faces one count of a lewd act on a child, under the age of 14, using force or fear.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were arrested on Sunday after authorities raided their home in Perris, California.

District Attorney Michael Hestrin said the charges are related to abuse that took place at the family’s Perris home from 2010 to the present, though he said there’s evidence that the kids were abused at a prior home in Texas.

Detailing the abuse, Hestrin said the Turpins chained up, beat and starved their children, whom he described as severely malnourished. The children were forced to sleep during the day and stay awake at night, and they never saw a dentist and weren’t allowed to shower more than once a year, he said.

The abuse “appeared to intensify over time,” Hestrin said. “The punishments included frequent beatings and even strangulation.”

Facebook The couple is seen with their 13 children, who authorities said were found extremely malnourished and physically abused.

Hestrin said the Turpins had been restraining their children for many years. “As a punishment, starting many years ago, they began to be tied up, first with ropes. One victim at one point was tied up and hogtied, and when that victim was able to escape the ropes … [the parents] started using chains and padlocks to chain up the victims to the beds,” he explained, adding that the children were often not released to use the bathroom while tied up.

“These punishments would last for weeks or even months at a time,” he said.

A 17-year-old girl who managed to escape the home and alert authorities on Sunday said she had been working on an escape plan “for more than two years,” Hestrin said.

The couple is scheduled to appear in court later on Thursday, where Hestrin said he will request bail to be set at $13 million for each parent.

David Turpin’s mother, Betty Turpin, told Reuters on Wednesday that the family has retained an attorney and that they have been advised not to speak about the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.